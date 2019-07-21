Local obituaries for Sunday, July 21
Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Deal, Joan
Figdore, Cathy
Leakway, Lorraine
Leonard, John
Miller, Roger
Mills, Barbara
Scott, Lynn
Sheen, James
Thomas, Blender
Wentz, Catherine
White, Teresa
Workman, Linda
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/21/local-obituaries-sunday-july-21/1789443001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.