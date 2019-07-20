Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating an early morning homicide in the 500 block of Smith Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, according to a news release from the department.

There, they found “one known male victim with a gunshot wound who was deceased on scene. This victim was targeted and is a GVI member,” the release states.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department using any of the methods below with this incident number: 19031833. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

