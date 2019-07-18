Buy Photo The Red Lion Splash Pad in Fairmount Park, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be under an excessive heat watch this weekend as heat index values climb over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service said the watch will go into effect at noon Friday, July 19, and last until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

There will be heat index values between 100 and 110 throughout the three-day period, according to the weather service, which urged people to limit outdoor activities.

Extended exposure or outdoor exertion could cause heat stress, according to the weather service.

Saturday, July 20, is expected to be the worst day, with heat index values between 105 and 110.

The weather service urged people to check on elderly, sick, and those without air conditioning.

