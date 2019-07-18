Excessive heat watch issued for the weekend
York County will be under an excessive heat watch this weekend as heat index values climb over 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service said the watch will go into effect at noon Friday, July 19, and last until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
There will be heat index values between 100 and 110 throughout the three-day period, according to the weather service, which urged people to limit outdoor activities.
Extended exposure or outdoor exertion could cause heat stress, according to the weather service.
Saturday, July 20, is expected to be the worst day, with heat index values between 105 and 110.
The weather service urged people to check on elderly, sick, and those without air conditioning.
More: Shelters, information available as heat wave looms
More: York City trash collection moved earlier due to upcoming heat wave
More: Heat wave to hit York County this week
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.