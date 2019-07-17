Buy Photo A vehicle rolls past the SmartFlagger on a Kinsley construction site on Florida Avenue, Thursday, March 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kinsley Construction is slated to begin base repairs and curb-to-curb repaving on a significant portion of Pershing Avenue by September.

The York City Council approved the $375,952 contract on Tuesday after Kinsley proved to be the cheapest among the four contractors that bid. The work, which will be done between Kurtz Avenue and Philadelphia Street, will most likely begin by early September this year.

Chaz Green, deputy director of the city's Public Works Department, said the city has wanted to repave the street for years, but was held up because of utility work that was recently completed.

The project will be done in several phases, but shouldn't take longer than two weeks to complete, Green said. More specific details aren't yet available.

