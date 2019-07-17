Thunderstorm, flooding possible Wednesday in York County
A thunderstorm could hit York County Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above 90.
The National Weather Service said scattered showers and a thunderstorm starting the afternoon of Wednesday, July 17, could lead to localized flooding.
Showers are expected sometime after 2 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to be above 90 for the next few days as well. The weather service said a high of 93 is expected Wednesday.
The weather service is anticipating a high of 90 Thursday, July 18, a high of 95 Friday, July 19, and a high of 99 Saturday, July 20.
Forecasters have said it will feel like anywhere from 100 to 110 during the weekend because of the humidity.
