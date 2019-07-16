Share This Story!
York City to hold back-to-school resource fair next month
York City will hold the "United Back 2 School Resource Fair" next month to give students free school supplies and entertainment ahead of the upcoming school year.
The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Penn Park. Along with a backpack giveaway, a variety of activities and entertainment will be provided for children.
Activities include face paintings, a bounce house, basketball drills and a splash pad. The YWCA York's Temple Guard will also be performing.
Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be accepted until Saturday, July 27, at the following locations:
- York City Hall, located at 101 S. George St.
- State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans’ office, located at 50 E. North St.
- The Underground, located at 683 E. Market St.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, participating barber shops and salons in York City will also provide children with free haircuts at their locations.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
