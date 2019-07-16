Buy Photo Crispus Attucks Summer Career Employment Academy student Armani Givens, 14, places book bags with volunteer Karen Washington during the York City United Back to School Resource Fair at Penn Park Friday, August 17, 2018. The fair is designed to supply school supplies to students for the upcoming year. About 1000 book bags were scheduled to be provided during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City will hold the "United Back 2 School Resource Fair" next month to give students free school supplies and entertainment ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Penn Park. Along with a backpack giveaway, a variety of activities and entertainment will be provided for children.

Activities include face paintings, a bounce house, basketball drills and a splash pad. The YWCA York's Temple Guard will also be performing.

Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be accepted until Saturday, July 27, at the following locations:

York City Hall, located at 101 S. George St.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans’ office, located at 50 E. North St.

The Underground, located at 683 E. Market St.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, participating barber shops and salons in York City will also provide children with free haircuts at their locations.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/16/york-city-hold-back-school-resource-fair-next-month/1744367001/