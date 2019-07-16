LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City will hold the "United Back 2 School Resource Fair" next month to give students free school supplies and entertainment ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Penn Park. Along with a backpack giveaway, a variety of activities and entertainment will be provided for children.

Activities include face paintings, a bounce house, basketball drills and a splash pad. The YWCA York's Temple Guard will also be performing.

Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be accepted until Saturday, July 27, at the following locations:

  • York City Hall, located at 101 S. George St.
  • State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans’ office, located at 50 E. North St.
  • The Underground, located at 683 E. Market St. 

On Sunday, Aug. 18, participating barber shops and salons in York City will also provide children with free haircuts at their locations.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/16/york-city-hold-back-school-resource-fair-next-month/1744367001/