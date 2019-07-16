Republic Services to provide early curbside collection due to upcoming heat wave
Republic Services will be collecting curbside trash one hour early on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated heat wave this week.
York City customers will need to place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
"Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure," the release states. "Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke."
Thursday has a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday has a high of 95 degrees.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
