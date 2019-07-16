In this March 23, 2018, photo, foreman Kenny Lane rides the back of a garbage truck as he works a residential route in Miamisburg, Ohio. Fifty years after two sanitation workers' deaths provoked an historic strike in Memphis, trash collection remains one of the nation's most dangerous jobs. In the first 10 days of 2018 alone, seven sanitation workers were killed in six states, the Solid Waste Association of North America says. The association is working to pass legislation in 16 states, including Ohio, New York, Illinois and Kentucky, creating penalties for motorists who donât slow down and give garbage collectors enough space. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Photo: John Minchillo / AP)

Republic Services will be collecting curbside trash one hour early on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated heat wave this week.

York City customers will need to place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, according to a city news release on Tuesday.

"Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure," the release states. "Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke."

Thursday has a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday has a high of 95 degrees.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/16/republic-services-provide-early-curbside-collection-due-upcoming-heat-wave/1745690001/