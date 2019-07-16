Buy Photo Signs supporting the service of Southwestern Regional Police appear along a road in Stoverstown Tuesday, March 19, 2019. In October, supervisors submitted their intent to abandon the service of the by the end of 2019, citing rising costs as the reason behind the departure. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

North Codorus Township will be covered by Northern York County Regional Police next year, the supervisors decided Tuesday.

The township's supervisors at a meeting Tuesday, July 16, voted unanimously to switch to Northern Regional coverage.

The township is expected to leave Southwestern Regional Police by the end of 2019.

North Codorus Township could potentially see Northern York County Regional officers on the street as early as next year.

Township officials, citing rising costs among other things, announced the decision in October. North Codorus pays about $1 million a year for police service, which is roughly half of the department's budget.

Under Northern Regional, North Codorus Township will pay $744,000 per year under a five-year contract. The department would provide 170 hours a week to the township.

With Southwestern Regional Police, the township receives about 250 hours of service a week, which supervisors have said is too much.

Last month the board voted to advertise the contract. With Northern Regional, North Codorus Township would be a contract community and would not have a voting member on its police board.

Southwestern Regional Police also serves Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove.

Northern Regional covers Dover borough, Dover Township, Manchester Township, Paradise Township, Conewago Township, North York, Franklin Township and Jackson Township.

Northern Regional, the state's first regional police department, formed in 1972 and has 54 officers.

Southwestern, which formed in 2002, would be fully staffed at 14 officers. However, there are currently eight active officers with the department.

Southwestern officials have said North Codorus Township would have to pay an exit fee for leaving the department, however that fee is still being worked out.

