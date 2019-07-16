Buy Photo Yorkers spend a hot day cooling off in Muddy Creek at Muddy Creek Forks, Sunday, July 1, 2018, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County residents might want to stay indoors the next few days when temperature are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather in State College, the heat will peak starting Friday, July 19, through Monday, July 22.

“It’ll feel like it’s anywhere from 100-110,” he said, adding that Saturday, July 20, will likely be the worst.

He said temperatures will be close to 100, but it will feel like 115 with humidity.

David Martin, forecaster for the National Weather Service in State College, said temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18.

Erickson said there could be some rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, which could cause localized flooding.

“Once that gets out of here, that's when the heat really takes over,” he said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 95 Friday and 96 Saturday.

Both Martin and Erickson urged people to hydrate and limit outdoor activities.

“If they do outside stuff … they need to basically make sure they eat properly and rest up, the big thing is hydration," Martin said.

He also encouraged those who go outside to take breaks.

“Use reasonable common sense," he said.

Erickson also encouraged people to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions, and pets.

Martin also reminded people to not leave children or pets in the excessive heat.

York City's trash collection Thursday and Friday will begin an hour earlier, at 5 a.m., because of the excessive heat.

Both Erickson and Martin said temperatures will drop after Monday.

