Crews fought a fire in the first block of Boundary Avenue in Red Lion Sunday, July 14. Photo courtesy of South County Fire Photos. (Photo: Submitted)

Fourteen people were displaced when a fire damaged four homes in Red Lion Sunday, according to a fire official.

Leo Independent Fire Co. Chief Joseph Silar said crews responded to a fire at 37 Boundary Ave. about 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

The fire spread to homes at 33, 35 and 39 Boundary Ave., according to the chief,

Silar said the fire is believed to have been electrical. The York County District Attorney's Office is investigating the fire with state police, according to the chief.

Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office, said the damage is in excess of $500,000, with about $120,000 per each home affected.

Silar said the winds and the heat on Sunday contributed to the fire. It was a two-alarm fire, he said, adding that about 60 firefighters helped battle the blaze.

“We were probably out until 10, 11 o'clock at night,” he said.

Firefighters from Dallastown, Yoe, Windsor, Felton, Winterstown, Craley and York Area United Fire and Rescue helped on Sunday, he said.

“The fire was very advanced upon arrival,” he said.

Crews returned the morning of Monday, July 15, to handle hot spots according to the fire chief.

No one was injured in the blaze, but a firefighter suffered scratches while saving a cat from the fire, Silar said.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

A GoFundMe was started by Red Lion resident Ashley Zeigler to help those who lost their homes.

"Our Community came together today, to comfort, to support and to help everyone that is in need," Zeigler said in the post. "We need to keep going. These families lost everything."

As of 4 p.m Tuesday, July 15, $550 had been raised. The goal is $10,000. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/22tm2-it-takes-a-town.

