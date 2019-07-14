Local obituaries for Sunday, July 14
Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Arnold, Kerri
Bacon, Dennis
Brown, Ruth
Cornett, Ronald
Deal, Joan
Downs, Richard
Downs, Richard
Frey, Shirley
Harman, Betty
Hulshizer, Stephen
Kuhn, Brian
Marshall, Buffy
Miller, Donald
Monroe, Mark
Rice, Robert
Swartz, Stewart
Woodward, Benjamin
Yingling, Ronald
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/14/local-obituaries-sunday-july-14/1728264001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.