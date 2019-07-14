LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.

Arnold, Kerri

Bacon, Dennis

Brown, Ruth

Cornett, Ronald

Deal, Joan

Downs, Richard

Downs, Richard

Frey, Shirley

Harman, Betty

Hulshizer, Stephen

Kuhn, Brian

Marshall, Buffy

Miller, Donald

Monroe, Mark

Rice, Robert

Swartz, Stewart

Woodward, Benjamin

Yingling, Ronald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/14/local-obituaries-sunday-july-14/1728264001/