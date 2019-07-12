LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Route 462 ramp to Route 30 eastbound in West Manchester Township will close Sunday night into Monday morning for paving.

The ramp will close 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, July 15, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers can take a detour following Route 30, Hanover Road, Bairs Road and Abbie Road to Route 30 eastbound, PennDOT said.

