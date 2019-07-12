Route 30 ramp to close Sunday night for paving
The Route 462 ramp to Route 30 eastbound in West Manchester Township will close Sunday night into Monday morning for paving.
The ramp will close 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, July 15, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Drivers can take a detour following Route 30, Hanover Road, Bairs Road and Abbie Road to Route 30 eastbound, PennDOT said.
