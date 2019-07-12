The Glen Rock exit ramps are expected to close between Monday, July 15, and Thursday, July 18. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

Ramps at the Glen Rock exit on Interstate 83 will close next week while crews mill and pave them.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that work will take place Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18.

Crews will remove asphalt and resurface portions of both ramps during that time period, PennDOT said.

On Monday, the southbound on and off ramps will be closed for milling, and the northbound ramps will be closed Tuesday, July 16, for milling.

The southbound ramps will be closed once again Wednesday, July 17, this time for paving. The northbound ramps will be closed for paving on Thursday.

The ramp closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/12/83-glen-rock-ramps-close-paving/1712560001/