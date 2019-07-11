LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and to leave condolences in the families' guest books.

Abel, Neal

Aldinger, Joann

Bostic, Deborah

Contino, David

Eckenrode, Roy

Hake, Ernest

Halterman, James

Hengst, Jacey

Jeffrey, Sharon

Leber, Harold

Ledlow, Keith

Liebgott, Larry

Martin, Robert

Mayo, Theresa

Monroe, Mark

Nicklow, Donald

Rodriguez, Ruben

Weaver, Timothy

Winemiller, Ruth

Yingling, Ronald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/11/local-obituaries-thursday-july-11/1701533001/