Flood watch issued for York County Thursday
York County will be under a flood watch Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said heavy showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and evening, which could lead to flooding in some spots.
The watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included as well.
