Buy Photo Flood waters from the south branch of the Codorus Creek ripped the blacktop surface from Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Neighbors say the water lifted the road into the air around 7 a.m. and then broke it into chunks. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be under a flood watch Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said heavy showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and evening, which could lead to flooding in some spots.

The watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included as well.

