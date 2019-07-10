Buy Photo Laurie Henry, left, of Springettsbury Township, and Shelley Hildebrand, of Manchester Township, browse Kaletta's grand opening during April First Friday in York City, Friday, April 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

A handful of York City businesses on Wednesday received a total of $15,000 in micro grants from the York County Economic Alliance and Downtown Inc. to aid small-scale projects.

The grants, funded through the Downtown Bloom Grant program, were announced at Cherry Lane Park. The money was given to seven businesses for already planned projects that may need a financial boost to come to fruition.

"If anything, this process showed us that our downtown business owners have an abundance of ideas to expand their operations and just need a little extra support to make them happen," said Elaine Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc, in a news release.

The following businesses received grants:

Grace Manor Bed & Breakfast: For facade improvements, painting, signage replacement and canopy installation.

For facade improvements, painting, signage replacement and canopy installation. Kaletta’s: For the development of a new courtyard space and related landscaping.

For the development of a new courtyard space and related landscaping. Lele B’s Boutique, Memory Lane Sweets, Meta Hair Studio: For collective beautification efforts along South Beaver Street, including outdoor seating, flower containers and flowers.

For collective beautification efforts along South Beaver Street, including outdoor seating, flower containers and flowers. Revival Social Club: For exterior and facade lighting improvements at the restaurant.

For exterior and facade lighting improvements at the restaurant. World A Cuts Barber Institute: To fund three student barber kits and allow the enrollment of three new students.

There have been 11 businesses in York County to receive the grants since the program launched last year, according to the news release.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/10/york-city-businesses-receive-15-000-micro-grants-aid-projects/1693121001/