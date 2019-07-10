First block of South Queen Street in York City to close Thursday due to paving
The first block of South Queen Street will be temporarily closed Thursday between Market Street and King Street for paving work.
The paving work at the intersection of King Street and Queen Street will take place at 6 a.m. and is expected to be finished by noon, according to a city news release.
There will also be no left turn from King Street onto Queen Street during that time.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/10/first-block-south-queen-street-york-city-close-thursday-due-paving/1694012001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.