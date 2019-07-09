LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City's 2019 Summer Concert Series at Foundry Park will kick off Thursday to bring recreational events and live music to residents and visitors.

The series begins 7 p.m. Thursday at the park's 220 W. Philadelphia St. location. The annual event "aims to provide vibrant entertainment to our city residents and visitors through a wide variety of musical genres and cultural experiences," according to a Tuesday press release.

The event will bring activities and a new music lineup at 7 p.m. each Thursday from Thursday, July 11, to Thursday, Aug. 5. The events are free to the public:

  • Mo Better Blues – Thursday, July 11.
  • R&B Takeover – Thursday, July 18.
  • Country/Pop – Thursday, July 25.
  • Hip-Hop/Caribbean – Thursday, Aug. 1.       
  • Poetry/Comedy – Thursday, Aug. 8.
  • Diva Showdown – Thursday, Aug. 15.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

