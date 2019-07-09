Buy Photo The Impact Band performs in the amphitheater as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Springettsbury Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Performances run biweekly on Sundays and Wednesdays thru August 4. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City's 2019 Summer Concert Series at Foundry Park will kick off Thursday to bring recreational events and live music to residents and visitors.

The series begins 7 p.m. Thursday at the park's 220 W. Philadelphia St. location. The annual event "aims to provide vibrant entertainment to our city residents and visitors through a wide variety of musical genres and cultural experiences," according to a Tuesday press release.

The event will bring activities and a new music lineup at 7 p.m. each Thursday from Thursday, July 11, to Thursday, Aug. 5. The events are free to the public:

Mo Better Blues – Thursday, July 11.

R&B Takeover – Thursday, July 18.

Country/Pop – Thursday, July 25.

Hip-Hop/Caribbean – Thursday, Aug. 1.

Poetry/Comedy – Thursday, Aug. 8.

Diva Showdown – Thursday, Aug. 15.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/09/york-city-to-kick-off-2019-summer-concert-series-this-week/1684733001/