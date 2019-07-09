York City to kick off 2019 Summer Concert series this week
York City's 2019 Summer Concert Series at Foundry Park will kick off Thursday to bring recreational events and live music to residents and visitors.
The series begins 7 p.m. Thursday at the park's 220 W. Philadelphia St. location. The annual event "aims to provide vibrant entertainment to our city residents and visitors through a wide variety of musical genres and cultural experiences," according to a Tuesday press release.
The event will bring activities and a new music lineup at 7 p.m. each Thursday from Thursday, July 11, to Thursday, Aug. 5. The events are free to the public:
- Mo Better Blues – Thursday, July 11.
- R&B Takeover – Thursday, July 18.
- Country/Pop – Thursday, July 25.
- Hip-Hop/Caribbean – Thursday, Aug. 1.
- Poetry/Comedy – Thursday, Aug. 8.
- Diva Showdown – Thursday, Aug. 15.
