York City is partnering with York Fresh Food Farms to give residents access to nutritional education and health screenings free of charge.

The city's Bureau of Health announced the partnership program on Monday. The summer-long program will offer weekly nutrition classes, health screenings and redeemable coupons for participation.

By attending health classes, participants will be given "Heart Bucks" that are worth $4. Those coupons can be redeemed at participating mobile markets for fresh produce.

Attendees are also able to receive free blood pressure and Body Mass Index screenings offered on location courtesy of York College.

The program is inspired by Heart Smarts, a nutrition program developed by the Food Trust and approved by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Nutrition classes and health screenings are available on the following dates throughout the summer:

Mondays:

From 10:30-noon at the York Towne House, located at 200 N. Duke St.

From 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hannah Penn K-8 School, located at 415 E. Boundary Ave.

Tuesdays:

From 4-6 p.m. at Lee's Food Market, located at 564 N. Pershing Ave.

Wednesdays:

From 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Green Food Market, located at 255 S. George St.

Thursdays:

From 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Green Food Market, located at 255 S. George St.

From 4-6 p.m. at Pak's Food Market, located at 750 E. Princess St.

Fridays:

From 3-5:30 p.m. at the Rabittransit Transfer Center, located at 23 W. King St.

