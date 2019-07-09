Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
I-83 crash causing traffic problems in northern York County
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound is causing a traffic congestion near the Valley Green exit in northern York County.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
I-83 crash causing traffic problems in northern York County
Staff report
Published 7:43 a.m. ET July 9, 2019 | Updated 7:51 a.m. ET July 9, 2019
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound is causing a traffic congestion near the Valley Green exit in northern York County.
The crash 1 mile north of Exit 34 is causing a lane restriction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to York County 911’s WebCAD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/09/83-crash-causing-traffic-problems-northern-york-county/1680877001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.