Buy Photo . (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound is causing a traffic congestion near the Valley Green exit in northern York County.

The crash 1 mile north of Exit 34 is causing a lane restriction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to York County 911’s WebCAD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/09/83-crash-causing-traffic-problems-northern-york-county/1680877001/