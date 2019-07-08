A York Area United Fire and Rescue vehicle was damaged while responding to a crash scene Monday, July 8. Photo courtesy of York Area United Fire and Rescue. (Photo: Submitted)

A York Area United Fire and Rescue vehicle was heavily damaged in a crash on Interstate 83 Monday morning.

The department posted on its Facebook page that a command vehicle was parked on the side of Interstate 83 with its lights and sirens activated when it was hit Monday, July 8.

YAUFR Chief Dan Hoff said crews were heading to a southbound crash when they were rerouted to a crash near mile marker 25 on I-83 northbound.

Hoff said a battalion chief exited the vehicle and was approaching a state trooper on the side of the interstate when a tractor-trailer struck the command vehicle.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, according to the chief.

A York Area United Fire and Rescue vehicle was damaged while responding to a crash scene Monday, July 8. Photo courtesy of York Area United Fire and Rescue. (Photo: Submitted)

Photos released by the department on Facebook show the rear of the vehicle mangled from the crash.

“I’m going to assume that it’s a total loss," Hoff said, adding that the vehicle needs to be appraised first.

The crash occurred about a mile north of Exit 24, Emigsville, about 9:10 a.m. Monday, July 8, according to PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com.

Hoff said additional information would have to be obtained from state police, which had not released information by 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Traffic is backed up from a crash near Exit 24, Emigsville. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Mile Post: 25.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 8, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/08/crash-slowing-traffic-83-north/1671998001/