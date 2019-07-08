Aggressive driving enforcement begins Monday
Local and state law enforcement will be participating in an aggressive-driving enforcement starting Monday, July 8.
The enforcement began Monday and will conclude Aug. 25.
Authorities will be focusing on drivers who run red lights, the Steer Clear law, tailgating and heavy trucks, according to a news release from the Center for Traffic Safety.
In York County, Carroll Township, Fairview Township, Hanover, Hellam Township, Lower Windsor Township, Newberry Township, Northern York County Regional, Penn Township, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, West Manheim Township, York Area Regional and York City police departments are participating.
State police are also included in the enforcement.
Law enforcement in Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties will be participating as well.
