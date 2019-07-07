Coroner seeks next of kin for Red Lion man
The York County Coroner’s Office is asking for help finding relatives of a Red Lion man who died last week.
Harold Leber, 76, died of natural causes at his home, according to a news release from the office.
The coroner’s office asks that anyone with information about Leber’s family to call 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.
