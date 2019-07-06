Buy Photo The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Pennsylvania Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Weather update: York Country is under a flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dopler radar shows thunderstorms with heavy rain across the region, the warning states. Up to 3 inches of rain already has fallen in some local areas.

Flash flooding is expected, according to the weather service.

