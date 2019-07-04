Buy Photo The 55th Annual Jacobus Fourth of July Blast at Jacobus Community Park in Jacobus, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Intermittent rain didn't stop more than 100 Jacobus residents from attending the annual Independence Day celebration Thursday at Jacobus Community Park.

Between eating classic Fourth of July foods such as hot dogs and hamburgers under pavilions to stay dry and enjoying a wide variety of festivities, residents made it clear the weather would not dampen their patriotism.

Linda Williams, whose five brothers all served in the military during the Vietnam War at the same time as her husband — while she was pregnant — said the day is important for recognizing those heroes and the rights they fight for.

"It's important to realize what we really have compared to other countries," Williams said. "I feel people need to sit back and think about what they have here and our ability to do the things we want to do every day because of the men and women who suffered and died for us."

Festivities in Jacobus began at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and were scheduled to run until a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. As of 2:30 p.m., the fireworks were still on the agenda despite the rainy day.

The day included a baseball game between the Jacobus Jackals and Windsor Cardinals, a chicken barbecue and a silent auction. There was also live music along with food stands, tractor pulls and face painting for children.

Yet among the variety of things to do, attendees — many of whom have served or have a family member who has — emphasized what the day was all about: Freedom.

"Independence Day is important to me because all of the freedoms we have," said Kathleen Lipinski. "My husband also served in Vietnam, so that makes it special for me. And without our military, we wouldn't have a lot of the freedoms we have."

Lipinski's father and uncle also served. Harry Lipinski, her husband, served in both the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy in Vietnam.

"To me, (Independence Day) should be important to everyone," Harry Lipinski said. "The freedoms you have — you have to fight to keep them. That's all there is to it."

Jacobus' celebration was just one of several in York County on Thursday. Events also took place in Wrightsville, York City and Hanover.

Additionally, celebrations were held earlier in the week in Red Lion and Lewisberry.

Springettsbury Township will wrap up the festivities in York County with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Springettsbury Township Park.

