Local obituaries for Thursday, July 4
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Bowden, Dianne
Folk, Roberta
Friend, Morris
Green, Thomas
Kinert, Teresa
Krebs, Mary
Lease, Niles
Leffler, Ray
Marks, Eric
Stover, Larry
Trantham, Barbara
Witman, Charles
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/07/04/local-obituaries-thursday-july-4/1647551001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.