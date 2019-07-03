Crash closes northbound Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury
A crash Wednesday morning in southern York County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 83, according to PennDOT.
The wreck occurred just before 4 a.m. near the Shrewsbury exit, York County 911’s webCAD stated.
In a 6:10 a.m. Facebook post, the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. reported that all northbound lanes would be closed at least until 8:10 a.m.
The fire company stated northbound drivers should exit at Old York Road in Maryland and take the Susquehanna Trail.
