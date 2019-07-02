A duplex fire Monday in York City caused more than $100,000 in damage and temporarily displaced six residents.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said discarded smoking material caused a fire in the back of a duplex in the 300 block of West North Street about 3 p.m. Monday, July 1.

Crews were called to the scene and had the blaze under control in about a half hour, Deardorff said.

Six people were displaced between the two units. All of the residents were out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, Deardorff said.

No pets were injured, however, Deardorff said firefighters found two cats in one of the units and crews placed them in a front room of the home for safety.

The majority of the damage was to the rear of the first and second floor, according to the chief.

He said there was smoke and water damage throughout the duplex. About 40 firefighters helped fight the blaze.

Crews from West York, West Manchester Township and York Area United Fire and Rescue assisted.

Deardorff estimated damage at $115,000.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

