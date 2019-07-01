Buy Photo Mayor Michael Helfrich outlines the duties of Blanda Nace and defends his decision to hire Nace as chief opportunity development officer, Monday, June 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and the Economic and Community Development Department will host a town hall dedicated to community development later this month.

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in City Hall and cover the city's community development initiatives. It will follow a heated town hall last week that addressed the controversial appointment of Blanda Nace as chief opportunity development officer.

"Residents will learn about the Community Ecosystem Initiative, City of York Bureau of Health programs, Bureau of Housing Services initiatives and our relationships with community organizations that foster community development," according to a city news release on Monday, July 1.

Last week, everyone from a district judge to City Council President Henry Nixon lambasted Helfrich, accusing him of making an end run on the council and failing to be transparent during Nace's hiring process.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, also accused the mayor of developing the downtown area but not the neighborhoods that surround it.

Nace dropped out of the York County Board of Commissioners race in May and instead accepted the post in Helfrich's administration after a seven-day hiring period. The appointment didn't require council confirmation because it wasn't to a director position.

A day after the town hall, Helfrich said his administration would begin sending out weekly job advertisements via its email list, post job bulletins in City Hall and help provide computer access to those who don't have access to the internet job postings.

