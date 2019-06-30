Local obituaries for Sunday, June 30
Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Beaverson, Miriam
Brickner, Grace
Chronister, Kathy
Conway, Joyce
Crouse, Steven
Douglas, Arlene
Gruendler, Charlotte
Kohler, Donna
Manuel, Albert
Morgan, Ralph
Moser, David
Oyler, Dorothy
Pitchford, David
Scott, Shirley
Sharpe, James
Snyder, Jared
Stough, Leroy
Theophel, Lois
Vedder, Beth
Wettstein, Natalie
Zifferer, Gabrielle
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/30/local-obituaries-sunday-june-30/1611201001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.