York County is under a code orange air quality Friday, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
On days with this air quality, young children, elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable and are advised to limit outdoor activities, according to the DEP.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s Friday, June 28, which will increase ozone concentrations to code orange levels, the DEP said.
Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties have a code orange air quality, too.
