In this March 23, 2018, photo, Route driver Jaime Fisherback, right, and foreman Kenny Lane, left, collect refuse to load into a garbage truck as they work a residential route in Miamisburg, Ohio. Fifty years after two sanitation workers' deaths provoked an historic strike in Memphis, trash collection remains one of the nation's most dangerous jobs. In the first 10 days of 2018 alone, seven sanitation workers were killed in six states, the Solid Waste Association of North America says. The association is working to pass legislation in 16 states, including Ohio, New York, Illinois and Kentucky, creating penalties for motorists who donât slow down and give garbage collectors enough space. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Photo: John Minchillo / AP)

There will be no curbside trash collections in York City on Thursday, July 4, causing a one-day delay for trash pickup for the remainder of the week.

Thursday collections will instead occur on Friday, and Friday's will be picked up on Saturday.

City offices will also be closed on Thursday in observance of Independence Day.

Those with questions are urged to call the city Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/27/independence-day-delay-curbside-trash-collections-york-city/1583443001/