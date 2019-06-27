Independence Day to delay curbside trash collections in York City
There will be no curbside trash collections in York City on Thursday, July 4, causing a one-day delay for trash pickup for the remainder of the week.
Thursday collections will instead occur on Friday, and Friday's will be picked up on Saturday.
City offices will also be closed on Thursday in observance of Independence Day.
Those with questions are urged to call the city Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.
