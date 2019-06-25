DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

Authorities in York County will be targeting DUI offenders as well as BUI — boating under the influence — offenders through the July 4 holiday and beyond.

The Center for Traffic Safety said in a news release local and state police started the DUI enforcement efforts Monday, June 24, and will continue until Saturday, July 7.

Roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted as part of the efforts.

In addition to finding those driving under the influence, authorities will also target those boating under the influence.

Someone is boating under the influence when their blood alcohol content is .08, which is the same as a DUI, according to the release.

Adams and Lancaster counties are included in the initiative as well.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/25/police-target-anyone-driving-boating-under-influence-over-holiday/1557960001/