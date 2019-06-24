Crews will begin work on two sections of Route 24 this week.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that on Thursday, June 27, contractors will start resurfacing work on Winterstown Road from Route 216 through Winterstown and North Hopewell Township to the intersection with Felton Road at the Red Lion borough line, which is about 4.2 miles.

Additionally, crews will work on a roughly half-mile section of Center Street from the Mount Wolf-East Manchester Township line to the intersection of Route 921 and Main Street in Mount Wolf, according to the release.

Workers will not restrict lanes on Route 24 between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., or on Friday between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., PennDOT said.

Drivers might see lane shifts and single-lane restrictions during daylight work hours.

Crews may scheduled work on the sections between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. later in the year. PennDOT said construction is expected to finish in November.

Contractors will begin work on Route 24 Thursday, June 27. Picture courtesy of PennDOT. (Photo: Submitted)

