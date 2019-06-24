Chanceford Township farmhouse damaged in fire
A fire damaged a farmhouse in Chanceford Township on Sunday morning, according to a fire official.
New Bridgeville Fire Chief Ron Witmer said an empty farmhouse in the 4200 block of Battle Hill Road was damaged about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, June 23.
The home was being remodeled, he said, and the remodeled sections were destroyed in the fire.
"It was well-involved," he said.
Witmer said crews were able to save the original log structure of the home. He did not have a damage estimate Monday morning.
He said firefighters cleared the scene about 9 a.m. Sunday.
“We got a quick knock on it," Witmer said.
The chief said Monday afternoon that investigators do not know what exactly caused the fire, but it was not suspicious.
