Crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Battle Hill Road Sunday, June 23. Photo courtesy of Airville Fire Co. (Photo: Submitted)

A fire damaged a farmhouse in Chanceford Township on Sunday morning, according to a fire official.

New Bridgeville Fire Chief Ron Witmer said an empty farmhouse in the 4200 block of Battle Hill Road was damaged about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, June 23.

The home was being remodeled, he said, and the remodeled sections were destroyed in the fire.

"It was well-involved," he said.

Witmer said crews were able to save the original log structure of the home. He did not have a damage estimate Monday morning.

He said firefighters cleared the scene about 9 a.m. Sunday.

“We got a quick knock on it," Witmer said.

The chief said Monday afternoon that investigators do not know what exactly caused the fire, but it was not suspicious.

