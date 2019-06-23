Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

York City Police were dispatched to shots fired at four different locations in less than an hour early Saturday morning.

Two people were wounded in the shootings, including a man who was shot in the head, according to a news release from the department. Police stated it’s unclear if the incidents are related.

The first report was at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the 300 block of Girard Avenue. About a half hour later, officers were sent to the NV Club at 615 E. Market St. for another report of shots fired.

Within minutes, at 1:14 a.m., a shooting was reported in the 700 block of East King Street. There, officers found Simeon Haynes, 34, of York, shot once in the left arm and once in the leg. The victim was reported to be in stable condition at York Hospital, according to the police.

More: DA drops case against Lower Windsor man who shot fiancee's parents

More: Police: Resident stops West Manchester Twp. burglar

At 1:28 a.m., Johnnie Howell, 38, of York, was found shot in the head in the 500 block of Girard Avenue, police stated. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shootings to call the department at 717-846-1234, text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/23/two-wounded-spate-shootings-early-saturday-york-city/1540312001/