Local obituaries for Sunday, June 23
Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences in the families' guest books.
Airing, Betty
Baum, Florence
Bell, Frances
Carter, William
Gardner, James
Hare, Charles
Hinkle, Anna
Hunt, Larry
Jackson, Jeffrey
May, Michael
Schreiber, Adolf
Spicer, Trina
