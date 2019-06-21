York City kicks off annual Street 2 Creek contest
York City's annual Street 2 Creek Storm Drain Art Contest is back, giving artists a chance to bring attention to stormwater pollution with their own personal touch.
The contest is meant to bring attention to stormwater pollution's effects on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Artists are able to submit storm drain designs until Friday, July 12, with the chance to win up to $500.
Five finalists will receive prizes:
- First place: $500
- Second place: $400
- Third place: $350
- Fourth place: $300
- Fifth place: $250.
The winning entries will be debuted at the 2019 Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25.
Those who wish to enter can do so at https://www.street2creek.org/.
