PHOTOS: Street 2 Creek art to adorn storm drains in York City
Artist Linda Inners, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George streets in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the York County Heritage Rail Trail and in Continental Square near PeoplesBank later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
Artist Linda Inners, right, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George streets while Penn State York Extension master watershed steward coordinator Jodi Sulpizio sweeps the storm drain in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the York County Heritage Rail Trail and in Continental Square near PeoplesBank later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
The third place winning entry, "Sea-cycle," by artist Linda Inners, of West Manchester Township, is shown in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the Heritage Rail Trail and the last in Continental Square near PeoplesBank, later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
Artist Linda Inners, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George Streets in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the Heritage Rail Trail and the last in Continental Square near PeoplesBank, later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
Artist Linda Inners, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George Streets in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the Heritage Rail Trail and the last in Continental Square near PeoplesBank, later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
Artist Linda Inners, left, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George streets while Penn State York Extension master watershed steward coordinator Jodi Sulpizio, right, explains the project to York City Police Chief Troy Bankert in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the York County Heritage Rail Trail and in Continental Square near PeoplesBank later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
The second place winning entry by artist Michael Raucci s shown in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Raucci's art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city. Dawn J. Sagert
The first place winning entry, by artist Bonita Bollinger is shown in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Bollinger's art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city. Dawn J. Sagert
Artist Linda Inners, of West Manchester Township, paints her storm drain art contest winning entry, "Sea-cycle," at the corner of King and South George streets in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Inners' art is one of three pieces that will adorn storm drains in the city, with the others being placed where West Market Street meets the York County Heritage Rail Trail and in Continental Square near PeoplesBank later in the week. Dawn J. Sagert
    York City's annual Street 2 Creek Storm Drain Art Contest is back, giving artists a chance to bring attention to stormwater pollution with their own personal touch.

    The contest is meant to bring attention to stormwater pollution's effects on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Artists are able to submit storm drain designs until Friday, July 12, with the chance to win up to $500.

    Five finalists will receive prizes:

    1. First place: $500
    2. Second place: $400
    3. Third place: $350
    4. Fourth place: $300
    5. Fifth place: $250.

    The winning entries will be debuted at the 2019 Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25.

    Those who wish to enter can do so at https://www.street2creek.org/.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.       

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/21/york-city-kicks-off-annual-street-2-creek-contest/1526480001/