New flood watch issued for York County
York County will be under a flash flood watch from noon Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
It's the third such alert for the area issued this week, covering every weekday.
"A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region today into early tonight," the weather service stated in the latest alert. "The heaviest rain will occur in thunderstorms which are expected to form this afternoon and last into the evening. The rain may be heavy enough to cause flash flooding."
