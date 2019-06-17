Share This Story!
Flood watch issued for York County
York County will be under a flash flood watch starting Monday and going until Wednesday.
York County will be under a flood watch for the next two days.
The National Weather Service said York County will be under the watch starting 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, until 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the southern part of the state between Monday and late Tuesday, June 18, and the weather service said torrential rainfall is possible from the storms.
The heavy rain could cause flash flooding, according to the weather service.
Rain is in the forecast every day through Thrusday, June 20.
Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.
