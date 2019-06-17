Buy Photo Flood waters from the south branch of the Codorus Creek ripped the blacktop surface from Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Neighbors say the water lifted the road into the air around 7 a.m. and then broke it into chunks. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be under a flood watch for the next two days.

The National Weather Service said York County will be under the watch starting 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, until 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the southern part of the state between Monday and late Tuesday, June 18, and the weather service said torrential rainfall is possible from the storms.

The heavy rain could cause flash flooding, according to the weather service.

Rain is in the forecast every day through Thrusday, June 20.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.

