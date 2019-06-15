James Spiegel (Photo: Submitted)

A Shrewsbury Township man reported missing earlier this week was found dead on his property Friday morning.

James Spiegel, 62, of the 15000 block of Whitcraft Road, was last seen alive on Tuesday, June 11, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office, which noted his family found his body.

It appeared Spiegel had been dead for several days, and there were no obvious signs of foul play, the release states.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The York County Coroner‘s Office and state police continue to investigate, according to the coroner’s office.

