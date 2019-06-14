. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 30 through June 4:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected May 30, 2019

Pit Stop Mobile, Hanover

o Observed cheese slices food was held at 98 °F, on top of counter, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Observed refrigerator unit displaying 89 degrees F at the time of inspection. Unit not on but facility cold holds food products.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored within mobile unit area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored on the floor within unit area which were not in the original protective package.

o Observed heavily soiled cardboard being utilized as a floor covering

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed front and sides of counter-tops and refrigerator unit with a large accumulation of dust, dirt, food/grease residue and in need of cleaning at this time

o Observed grill/fryers(cooking equipment), with large accumulation of encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

o The handwash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Sink not operational at the time of inspection.

o Observed creamers and sugar stored on the floor underneath counter-top at the time of inspection.

o Observed several(x3) sandwich(long) rolls having green mold like dots around areas of rolls at the time of inspection.

o Observed steaks(beef) being held at 101°F, on top of counter, rather than 135°F or above as required.

o Observed refrigerator unit not maintaining 41 degrees F or below at the time of inspection. Unit needs to be repaired or adjusted.

o No paper towels available at the handwash sink within unit.

o The entire inside of mobile unit is extremely dirty with grease spills, old food, trash, and dust debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

o A working container of cleaner(spray bleach) / sanitizer was stored on the floor with the food(creamers and sugars).

In compliance:

Inspected May 25, 2019

o Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Service, Inc., Conewago Township

Inspected May 30, 2019

o Wendy’s, Manchester Township

o Village Green Family Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

o The Cake Bar, Hanover

o Texas Roadhouse, Hanover

o Starbucks, Manchester Township

o Qdoba Mexican East, Manchester Township

o John’s Diner, Fairview Township

o Buffalo Wild Wings, Penn Township

o Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Hanover

Inspected May 31, 2019

o Vampire Taco Truck, York City

o Utz Potato Chips, Springettsbury Township

o T. W. Kiefer, Springettsbury Township

o Myer’s Salads & Pastries, Springettsbury Township

o Lo Vasco’s Pizza, Warrington Township

o Lehmans Orchards, Springettsbury Township

o J L Miller, Springettsbury Township

o Dollar Tree, Fairview Township

o Diamond 7 Ranch, Washington Township

o Dairy Queen, Carroll Township

o Burger King, Newberry Township

o Bari Orchards, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 1, 2019

o Sensenig Meats at Morningstar Market, Jackson Township

o Racehorse Tavern, Jackson Township

o Bev’s Jamaican Cuisine at Morningstar Market, Jackson Township

Inspected June 3, 2019

o Saubels Market, Springettsbury Township

o Fitness 1440, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 4, 2019

o Taco Bell, Manchester Township

o Rutter’s, Manchester Township

o Rita’s Italian Ice, Manchester Township

o Northern York County Fire, Rescue & EMS, Franklintown

o Domino’s Pizza, Conewago Township

