Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York City woman was shot in the wrist Wednesday night, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that Siara Adames, 20, was shot in a home in the 800 block of West King Street about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine a suspect and and a motive for the shooting.

Adames was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment, police said.

York City Police spokesman Officer Derek Hartman said investigators believe there was only one shot fired during the incident.

He said it is unknown if Adames was the intended target.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 717-846-1234 or through the York City Police tip line at 717-840-2204. Tipsters can be anonymous.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/13/one-shot-york-city-wednesday-night/1442163001/