Fire police man a roadblock on Springwood Road at Camp Betty Washington Road after a vehicle accident Monday, June 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo

Sections of two York Township roads have been closed because of a vehicle crash, according to the York County 911 Center.

Fire officials at the scene of the 1:49 p.m. crash on Monday, June 10, indicated that portions of Springwood Road and Camp Betty Washington Road will be closed for an extended period of time, a 911 supervisor said.

Drivers should avoid the area, officials said.

The 911 center has categorized injuries in the crash as being "class 1," meaning serious.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

