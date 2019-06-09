LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Beaverson, Tyler

Crebs, Virginia

Falk, Nancy

Geesey, Ruth

Hayes, Sarah

Hunt, Austin

Keintz, Erma

Korte, Henry

Landherr, Lawrence

List, Quentin

Musselman, Betty

Naylor, Robert

Norris, Gayle

Repasch, Joseph

Roach, Marian

Royer, Ruthelma

Ruth, Morgan

Schmidt, Lewis

Shauck, Shirley

Slonaker, Donald

Stambaugh, Alvin

Toomey, Patricia

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/09/local-obituaries-sunday-june-9/1400803001/