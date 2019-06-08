CLOSE

Everett Palmer Jr. died while in custody at the York County Prison last April. His mother questions the circumstances of his death. York Dispatch

York County Coroner Pam Gay released the following statement Friday in response to national media coverage of a Delaware man’s death last year while in custody at the York County Prison:

"In regards to recent statements in the media, we are releasing a brief statement regarding the Everett Palmer, Jr. investigation:

"From the beginning of this investigation, appropriate chain of custody was maintained of the remains of Everett Palmer, Jr. DOB 01/14/1977 and DOD 4/9/2018; at no time were the remains "missing"; at no time did we direct the family to the funeral home for "missing" organs, and we did advise the family through their attorney at the time that the organs referenced, the heart, brain and throat, had been retained by FPA (Forensic Pathology Associates) for further investigation.

PHOTOS: Palmer family seeks answers on prison death
Palmer family lawyer Marlon Kirton speaks before family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Palmer family lawyer Marlon Kirton speaks before family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Family members of Everett Palmer Jr., from left, Palmer's brother Lamar, mother Rose and brother Dwayne, speak during a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo
Family members of Everett Palmer Jr., from left, Palmer's brother Lamar, mother Rose and brother Dwayne, speak during a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Marantha Baptist Church assistant pastor George Cannon leads family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. in prayer at the York County Judicial Center during a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Marantha Baptist Church assistant pastor George Cannon leads family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. in prayer at the York County Judicial Center during a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Lamar Palmer, younger brother of Everett Palmer Jr., holds a photo of his brother during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Lamar Palmer, younger brother of Everett Palmer Jr., holds a photo of his brother during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. assemble at the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. assemble at the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Led by Marantha Baptist Church pastor A'Kim Beecham, left, and George Cannon, family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. walk to the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Led by Marantha Baptist Church pastor A'Kim Beecham, left, and George Cannon, family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. walk to the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Dwayne Palmer, older brother of Everett Palmer Jr., speaks during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Dwayne Palmer, older brother of Everett Palmer Jr., speaks during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr., yield signs during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Palmer's body was missing multiple organs after an autopsy. Bill Kalina photo
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr., yield signs during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Palmer's body was missing multiple organs after an autopsy. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Tamika Williams, cousin of Everett Palmer Jr., wipes her eye during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Tamika Williams, cousin of Everett Palmer Jr., wipes her eye during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Marantha Baptist Church pastor A'Kim Beecham speaks at the York County Judicial Center during a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Marantha Baptist Church pastor A'Kim Beecham speaks at the York County Judicial Center during a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Tamika Williams, a cousin of Everett Palmer Jr., shows support during a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding Palmer's death while in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo
Tamika Williams, a cousin of Everett Palmer Jr., shows support during a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding Palmer's death while in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. gather at the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. gather at the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. walk to the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Family and supporters of Everett Palmer Jr. walk to the York County Judicial Center to attend a press conference Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody in York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Rose Palmer, mother of Everett Palmer Jr., speaks during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo
Rose Palmer, mother of Everett Palmer Jr., speaks during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
The Rev. Joan Maruskin, left, the leader of 10,000 Acts of Kindness, speaks with family members of Everett Palmer Jr. after a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. They are, from left, Palmer's brother Lamar, mother Rose and brother Dwayne. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding Palmer's death while in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo
The Rev. Joan Maruskin, left, the leader of 10,000 Acts of Kindness, speaks with family members of Everett Palmer Jr. after a news conference at the York County Judicial Center on Monday, July 23, 2018. They are, from left, Palmer's brother Lamar, mother Rose and brother Dwayne. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding Palmer's death while in custody at York County Prison in April. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    "Forensic Pathology Associates (FPA) of Allentown, PA is currently in possession of the heart, brain and throat in accordance with the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) guidelines for Deaths in Custody during an ongoing investigation.

    "The coroner's office, FPA and Mr. Palmer's immediate family have been in regular discussions since shortly after Everett Palmer Jr.'s death, either personally and/or through the family's private legal counsel at the time, and arrangements were made with the family's private forensic pathologist to go to FPA and visualize and examine the organs for himself. That examination was conducted after FPA's final autopsy findings were released to the family.

    "Along with this statement, we will be re-releasing the final press release (as released originally to the public on 7/28/2018), identifying the cause and manner of death, as determined by FPA and this office.

    "As this is still an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time."

    'So much mystery': After a man died in prison, his body was returned without vital organs.

    A veteran died in police custody. His body was returned to his family with some organs missing

    Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously Died In Jail Had Brain, Heart, And Throat Removed From Body

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/08/york-county-coroner-on-prison-death-palmers-organs-never-missing/1391286001/