An early morning shooting in York City apparently sent three people to the hospital, according to police.

Officers were dispatch to the 300 block of Smith Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, York City Police stated in a news release. At about the same, three people arrived at York Hospital.

One 20-year-old man had two gun shot wounds to his extremities, a 19-year-old woman had a gun shot wound to the arm, and a 20-year-old woman had “abrasions from what appeared to be glass shards from a shattered window,” police stated.

All of the victims were in stable condition Saturday evening and were expected to survive. None were cooperating with police, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting tips is the best method for conveying information in this case, and it is anonymous.

