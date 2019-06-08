Local obituaries for Saturday, June 8
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Blaton, Nancy
Crebs, Virginia
Davidson, Doris
Hawn, Robert
Lehman, Jeffrey
Royer, Ruthelma
Ruth, Morgan
Thomas, Flo
Ulrich Sr., William
Wallick, Robert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/08/local-obituaries-saturday-june-8/1391271001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.