A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash on Route 74 in Dover Township.

The male rider was reportedly southbound when he hit a truck near Conewago Road around 9:13 p.m., according to news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office stated.

The condition of the occupant or occupants of the other vehicle was not known.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology text will be done, the coroner’s office stated.

Next of kin has been notified, and the motorcyclist’s name, address, age and cause and manner of death will be released later Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

