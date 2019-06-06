Share This Story!
Route 851 near I-83 exit goes to single lane for roadwork
Route 851 off the Interstate 83 exit for Shrewsbury is now a single lane, according to PennDOT.
The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that Route 851 between Wolfe Road and I-83 will be a single lane and shifted into the center-turn lane for construction.
The new, long-term traffic pattern began Wednesday, June 5.
The work is part of a diverging diamond interchange construction on I-83 at that exit, PennDOT said.
Route 851 is expected to be reconstructed to allow for four lanes of traffic, according to the release.
Additionally, drivers may see single-lane restrictions on I-83 in both directions near the exit between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while work is being done.
PennDOT expects the diverging diamond interchange construction to be completed by summer of 2021.
