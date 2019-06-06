Buy Photo PennDot will be opening bids later this month for an estimated $23.7 million construction project at the Shrewsbury Exit 4 on Interstate 83, Monday, January 7, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Route 851 off the Interstate 83 exit for Shrewsbury is now a single lane, according to PennDOT.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that Route 851 between Wolfe Road and I-83 will be a single lane and shifted into the center-turn lane for construction.

The new, long-term traffic pattern began Wednesday, June 5.

The work is part of a diverging diamond interchange construction on I-83 at that exit, PennDOT said.

Route 851 is expected to be reconstructed to allow for four lanes of traffic, according to the release.

Additionally, drivers may see single-lane restrictions on I-83 in both directions near the exit between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while work is being done.

PennDOT expects the diverging diamond interchange construction to be completed by summer of 2021.

